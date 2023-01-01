At the height of Bagan’s power, boats from the Mon region, Rakhaing (Arakan) and even Sri Lanka would anchor by this riverside pagoda with its distinctive elongated cylindrical dome. Built in 1059 by Anawrahta, it is still used as a place of worship and is thought to house an important Buddha tooth replica. Lawkananda Paya was one of numerous temples damaged during the 2016 earthquake.

It is about 820ft southeast of the New Bagan crossroads; a sign in Burmese points the way. There are lots of benches for wide-open views of the Ayeyarwady River, but it’s sometimes hard to enjoy hassle-free.