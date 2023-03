Just inland to the northeast from Lawkananda Paya lie the excavated remains of this 11th-century paya, and its twin, Ashe Petleik Paya. Found in 1905, the lower parts of the pagodas are ho-hum from the outside but feature hundreds of terracotta Jataka lining the vaulted corridors (particularly impressive in Anauk Petleik Paya). A keyholder usually appears to unlock the door and turn on the fluorescent lights.