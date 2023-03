In the pagoda-filled area just east of Youqson Kyaung lies Paya Thonzu, a small trio of brick shrines with sikhara (Indian-style corn-cob-like temple finials) and some faded murals inside. The westernmost shrine (to the left when approaching from the museum) has the most visible murals and also a narrow set of stairs leading to a small terrace. If it’s locked, ask at Youqson Kyaung.