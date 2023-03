Around 1 mile south of Shinpinsarkyo – some taxis won’t drive it, but it’s an easy 20-minute walk – is the so-called Temple 99, an unassuming 13th-century shrine that features 578 painted Jataka scenes inside. The last 16 paintings on the left represent the ‘16 Dreams of King Kosala’. Ask at Shinpinsarkyo for a key to the gate (an attendant may even accompany you, helping you in the right direction).