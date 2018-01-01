Welcome to Río Lagartos
Most residents aren’t sure of the town’s street names, and signs are few. The road into town is the north–south Calle 10, which ends at the waterfront malecón.
There are no banks or ATMs in town and many places do not accept plastic, so bring plenty of cash.
Top experiences in Río Lagartos
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Río Lagartos activities
Private tour to Las Coloradas Rio Lagartos
You will be picked up from your hotel early in the morning (approx. 6 am) and head directly to Rio Lagartos. We will have breakfast before taking our private boat to do the tour of the Rio Lagartos lagoon - National Park. This tour is ideal for birdwatching and encounter with crocodiles if lucky enough! Then we will stop by Las Coloradas to observe the pink lagoons and we will finish the tour with a leisurely lunch at a local Mexican restaurant. Finally, you will be taken back to your hotel around 4/5pm.NB: it is not allowed to swim in las Coloradas as it is a private property and it could hurt your skin.
6-Day Diverse Yucatan Tour(multiday)
Day2: Cancún - Riviera Maya - Rio Lagartos - Las Coloradas beach - Chichén Itzá It is a habitat for the largest flock of flamingos in Mexico. In addition, we have identified 395 different bird species in ría Lagartos biosphere reserve, boat ride (2-2:30 hrs in duration) for the mangroves on the estuary of the reserve to observe flamingos, other species of birds and crocodiles. This trip also includes visits to areas of food, Mayan bath (white mud) and a dip at the beach, After lunch we'll continue towards Las Coloradas Beach, known for its concentration of salt and microorganisms make the waters of here wrinkles a peculiar pink tone giving visitors a great show Chichén Itzá. Discover this magical place hidden in the jungle where you can view the stunning pyramid of Kukulkan. Day3:Chichen itza – X-Cajum Cenote – Izamal – Merida We'll explore this historical sanctuary, home to Mayan and Toltec architecture, well before the tourist crowds arrive,Among its most important buildings include: the Pyramid of Kukulkan, the ball game stadium, the observatory, the convent of the nuns and the cenote. Next we'll continue to the Mayan Village of Izamal, also known as "the city of the three cultures", since it combines the traits of its pre-Hispanic past, the colonial period and the current era. From here we'll journey to Merida, the capital of Yucatan, to enjoy a tour of the historic center. Explore the Paseo de Montejo, where you will find a series of beautiful villas and palaces built by planters in the 19th century Day4:Mérida - Uxmal - Sotuta de Peón.Uxmal and visit this impressive archaeological site, which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.We will enjoy this wonderful hacienda built at the end of the 19th century in Tecoh, Yucatán, where the system can still be manufactured and the production process explained,The tour ends with a ride in a cart, a mule crossing the sisal plantations followed by a swim in a cenote. Day5:Sotuta de Peón - Valladolid - Cancún, Valladolid magical town founded in 1543, which was the first city conquered by the Spaniards. We'll take a tour of the town and visit the Casa de Los Venados (Mexican folk art museum).
11-Day Birdwatching Tour from Cancun
Day 1Arrival at Cancun airport. Transfer to your hotel. Overnight in Cancun. Day 2Early bird watching at Central Vallarte and Cenote Road in Puerto Morelos. Overnight . Day 3Bird watching at San Salvador Ranch, Rio Lagartos. Boat trip through the mangrove. Overnight Day 4Early bird watching at Ek Balam and visit to the cenote. Overnight Day 5Early bird watching at Chichen Itza, we continue to Izamal. Overnight Day 6Early bird watching at Uxmal. Overnight Day 7Early bird wathing in Edzna, Campeche. Overnight. Day 8Early bird watching around Palenque. Overnight. Day 9Early bird watching at San Cristobal. Overnight . Day 10Bird watching at Chiapa de Corzo. Day 11Departure. Transfer to Tuxtla Gutierrez airport for your flight back home.