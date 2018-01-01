6-Day Diverse Yucatan Tour(multiday)

Day2: Cancún - Riviera Maya - Rio Lagartos - Las Coloradas beach - Chichén Itzá It is a habitat for the largest flock of flamingos in Mexico. In addition, we have identified 395 different bird species in ría Lagartos biosphere reserve, boat ride (2-2:30 hrs in duration) for the mangroves on the estuary of the reserve to observe flamingos, other species of birds and crocodiles. This trip also includes visits to areas of food, Mayan bath (white mud) and a dip at the beach, After lunch we'll continue towards Las Coloradas Beach, known for its concentration of salt and microorganisms make the waters of here wrinkles a peculiar pink tone giving visitors a great show Chichén Itzá. Discover this magical place hidden in the jungle where you can view the stunning pyramid of Kukulkan. Day3:Chichen itza – X-Cajum Cenote – Izamal – Merida We'll explore this historical sanctuary, home to Mayan and Toltec architecture, well before the tourist crowds arrive,Among its most important buildings include: the Pyramid of Kukulkan, the ball game stadium, the observatory, the convent of the nuns and the cenote. Next we'll continue to the Mayan Village of Izamal, also known as "the city of the three cultures", since it combines the traits of its pre-Hispanic past, the colonial period and the current era. From here we'll journey to Merida, the capital of Yucatan, to enjoy a tour of the historic center. Explore the Paseo de Montejo, where you will find a series of beautiful villas and palaces built by planters in the 19th century Day4:Mérida - Uxmal - Sotuta de Peón.Uxmal and visit this impressive archaeological site, which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.We will enjoy this wonderful hacienda built at the end of the 19th century in Tecoh, Yucatán, where the system can still be manufactured and the production process explained,The tour ends with a ride in a cart, a mule crossing the sisal plantations followed by a swim in a cenote. Day5:Sotuta de Peón - Valladolid - Cancún, Valladolid magical town founded in 1543, which was the first city conquered by the Spaniards. We'll take a tour of the town and visit the Casa de Los Venados (Mexican folk art museum).