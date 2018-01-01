Welcome to Nevado de Toluca
In 2013 the Mexican government redesignated the national park a zona protegida (protected area), legalising and legitimising the unregulated mining activity that had been going on there. Most people still continue to call it a national park.
The tour begins with the pick up at the hotel at 7:00 am to go to Metepec, a magical village, where we will board the ATV to the Nevado de Toluca accompanied by a local guide. Upon arrival at the park, we begin the ascent to the crater where you will enjoy the beautiful landscape of the sun and moon lagoons.A part of the tour is walking and other ATV. Once you reach the shelter you decide if you want to go down to the lagoon or return.Later we will return to the magical town of Metepec where you will enjoy delicious food. At the end, we will visit a mud workshop where you will know the process of making the typical craft of the village the "Tree of Life"At 5:00 pm we will return to Mexico City
Enjoy a unique experience visiting one of the most accessible volcanoes in the State of Mexico, where you will find one of the most beautiful natural scenery in Mexico: Nevado de Toluca. We will know crater of this extinct volcano, also called Xinantécatl, which reaches a height of 4,680 meters above sea level. The view that dominates a wide panorama, from the valley of Toluca and the Ajusco until the mountains of Veracruz and Oaxaca takes the breath. However, his greatest treasure is discovered in the crater. The contrast produced by the enormous colossal stones with the crystalline green and blue waters of the Sun and Moon lagoons is simply wonderful. (The snowfall in the area depends entirely on the weather) Its greatest treasure is discovered in the crater. The contrast produced by the enormous colossal stones with the crystalline green and blue waters of the Sun and Moon lagoons is simply wonderful. (The snowfall in the area depends entirely on the weather) Important: This tour is not available for pregnant women, hypertensive, diabetic, heart or lung patients, who suffer from a physical or motor disability, liver disease, nervous or with injury in bones and joints in general. Participation of children over 10 years old and young adults in good health and physical condition are suggested for long-term walking on diverse terraced terrain
We will start this adventure at 6:00 am, so we can have a nice weather in the mountain. The day hiking to Nevado de Toluca includes round trip transportation from Mexico city or Toluca. You will be accompanied by a specialized mountain guide, this will let you enjoy the hiking into the crater of the Volcano. The hike is about 7 kilometers and begin at 4000 meters above sea level, so this is a sport activity that requires a good physical condition. We include trekking poles and accident insurance. You will need Hiking boots. Also you will have a box lunch and a nice grilled steak in Toluca City. We will be back in Mexico City around 7:00 pm If you choose our tour from Monday to Friday, we will start at 5:00 am, so we can avoid traffic when leaving Mexico City.