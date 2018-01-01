Visit to Nevado de Toluca

Enjoy a unique experience visiting one of the most accessible volcanoes in the State of Mexico, where you will find one of the most beautiful natural scenery in Mexico: Nevado de Toluca. We will know crater of this extinct volcano, also called Xinantécatl, which reaches a height of 4,680 meters above sea level. The view that dominates a wide panorama, from the valley of Toluca and the Ajusco until the mountains of Veracruz and Oaxaca takes the breath. However, his greatest treasure is discovered in the crater. The contrast produced by the enormous colossal stones with the crystalline green and blue waters of the Sun and Moon lagoons is simply wonderful. (The snowfall in the area depends entirely on the weather) Important: This tour is not available for pregnant women, hypertensive, diabetic, heart or lung patients, who suffer from a physical or motor disability, liver disease, nervous or with injury in bones and joints in general. Participation of children over 10 years old and young adults in good health and physical condition are suggested for long-term walking on diverse terraced terrain