Museo del Tequila y el Mezcal

Centro Histórico

This museum on Plaza Garibaldi has exhibits explaining the origins and production process of Mexico’s two most popular distilled agave drinks. The tour ends with a two-shot tasting on a rooftop bar (free admission) overlooking the plaza. An on-site store sells some decent, albeit overpriced, tequilas and mezcals.

