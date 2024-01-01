Museo del Tequila y el Mezcal

This museum on Plaza Garibaldi has exhibits explaining the origins and production process of Mexico’s two most popular distilled agave drinks. The tour ends with a two-shot tasting on a rooftop bar (free admission) overlooking the plaza. An on-site store sells some decent, albeit overpriced, tequilas and mezcals.
