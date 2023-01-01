This museum is the fruit of the efforts of German-born Franz Mayer. Prospering as a financier in his adopted Mexico, Mayer amassed the collection of Mexican silver, ceramics, textiles and furniture now on display. Look out for the annual World Press Photo (worldpressphoto.org) exhibition held here between late July and late September.

The exhibit halls open onto a sumptuous colonial-era patio where you can grab a bite at the excellent Cloister Café.

The museum occupies the old church and hospice of the San Juan de Dios order, which under the brief reign of Maximilian became a halfway house for prostitutes.