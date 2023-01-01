Created in the late 1500s by mandate of then-viceroy Luis de Velasco, the Alameda took its name from the álamos (poplars) planted over its rectangular expanse. By the late 19th century the park was graced with European-style statuary and lit by gas lamps. It became the place to be seen for the city’s elite. Today the Alameda is a popular refuge, particularly on Sunday when families stroll its pathways and lovers snuggle on benches.

The park is fitted out with dancing fountains, free wi-fi and well-manicured gardens rife with fragrant lavender plants; it's relatively safe and pleasant even on weekend nights. Don't expect to find any street food here – it's banned.