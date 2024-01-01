Hemiciclo a Juárez

Alameda Central

A large white semi-circular monument to Benito Juárez on one edge of Alameda Central. It's a popular photo spot for people in graduation or bridal garb – most probably don't realize that in the same location in the 18th century 'witches' were publicly burnt at the stake by Inquisitors.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Teotihuacán

    26.42 MILES

    This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…

  • Palace Bellas Artes

    Palacio de Bellas Artes

    0.19 MILES

    Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…

  • Fountain in the courtyard of a government building, National Palace, Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico

    Palacio Nacional

    0.81 MILES

    As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…

  • Torre Latinoamericana

    Torre Latinoamericana

    0.23 MILES

    The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…

  • COYOACAN, MEXICO - NOV 1, 2016: Blue House (La Casa Azul), historic house and art museum dedicated to the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo 523430998

    Museo Frida Kahlo

    5.63 MILES

    Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…

  • The ruins of the Templo Mayor in Mexico City.

    Templo Mayor

    0.83 MILES

    Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Pirámide del Sol

    26.42 MILES

    The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…

Nearby Alameda Central attractions

1. Alameda Central

0.05 MILES

Created in the late 1500s by mandate of then-viceroy Luis de Velasco, the Alameda took its name from the álamos (poplars) planted over its rectangular…

2. Plaza Juárez

0.05 MILES

Representing the new face of the Alameda zone, the row of chain restaurants, bars, stores and a Hilton hotel facing the park resembles an outdoor shopping…

3. Museo Memoria y Tolerancia

0.09 MILES

A mazelike, unique museum of 55 halls dedicated to preserving the memory of genocide victims. The multimedia exhibit chronicles crimes committed against…

4. Iglesia de la Santa Veracruz

0.14 MILES

Originally constructed in 1586, this church was rebuilt in the 18th century and now houses the Museo Franz Mayer. It features two doors in Mexican baroque…

5. Museo Franz Mayer

0.16 MILES

This museum is the fruit of the efforts of German-born Franz Mayer. Prospering as a financier in his adopted Mexico, Mayer amassed the collection of…

6. Museo de Arte Popular

0.17 MILES

A major showcase for folk art, this is a colorful museum that even kids love. Crafts are thematically displayed from all over Mexico, including carnival…

7. Museo Nacional de la Estampa

0.17 MILES

Devoted to the graphic arts, this museum has thematic exhibits, such as Zapata through contemporary images, from its collection of more than 12,000 prints…

8. Laboratorio de Arte Alameda

0.18 MILES

As is often the case with museums in the centro, the 17th-century former convent building that contains the Laboratorio de Arte Alameda is at least as…