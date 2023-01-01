Museo de Arte Popular

A major showcase for folk art, this is a colorful museum that even kids love. Crafts are thematically displayed from all over Mexico, including carnival masks from Chiapas, alebrijes (fanciful animal figures) from Oaxaca and a whole section dedicated to Day of the Dead. An illustrated wall map provides an overview of Mexico's regions and their traditions.

The museum occupies the former fire department headquarters, itself an outstanding example of 1920s art deco by architect Vicente Mendiola. The ground-level shop sells quality, unique handicrafts.