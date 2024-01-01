El Caballito

Alameda Central

A couple of blocks west of the Alameda Central is El Caballito, a yellow representation of a horse's head unveiled in 1992 by the sculptor Sebastián. It commemorates another equestrian sculpture that stood here for 127 years and today fronts the Museo Nacional de Arte. The headquarters of news outlets surrounds today's horse.

