Alameda Central

Explore Alameda Central

  • Palacio de Bellas Artes

    Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…

  • Museo Mural Diego Rivera

    This museum is home to one of Diego Rivera’s most famous works, Sueño de una tarde dominical en la Alameda Central (Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in the…

    Museo de Arte Popular

    A major showcase for folk art, this is a colorful museum that even kids love. Crafts are thematically displayed from all over Mexico, including carnival…

  • Monumento a la Revolución

    Unveiled in 1938, this monument contains the tombs of the revolutionary and post-revolutionary heroes Pancho Villa, Francisco Madero, Venustiano Carranza,…

    Alameda Central

    Created in the late 1500s by mandate of then-viceroy Luis de Velasco, the Alameda took its name from the álamos (poplars) planted over its rectangular…

    La Ciudadela

    The formidable compound now known as ‘The Citadel’ started off as a tobacco factory in the late 18th century, though it’s best known as the scene of the…

    Museo Franz Mayer

    This museum is the fruit of the efforts of German-born Franz Mayer. Prospering as a financier in his adopted Mexico, Mayer amassed the collection of…

    Museo Memoria y Tolerancia

    A mazelike, unique museum of 55 halls dedicated to preserving the memory of genocide victims. The multimedia exhibit chronicles crimes committed against…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alameda Central.

