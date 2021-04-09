Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…
Alameda Central
Alameda Central
- Palacio de Bellas Artes
- Museo Mural Diego Rivera
This museum is home to one of Diego Rivera’s most famous works, Sueño de una tarde dominical en la Alameda Central (Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in the…
- MMuseo de Arte Popular
A major showcase for folk art, this is a colorful museum that even kids love. Crafts are thematically displayed from all over Mexico, including carnival…
- Monumento a la Revolución
Unveiled in 1938, this monument contains the tombs of the revolutionary and post-revolutionary heroes Pancho Villa, Francisco Madero, Venustiano Carranza,…
- MMonumento a la Revolución Paseo Linternilla
The star attraction of the monument is the 65m-high summit paseo linternilla accessed by a glass elevator. The vertigo-inducing elevator opens to a…
- AAlameda Central
Created in the late 1500s by mandate of then-viceroy Luis de Velasco, the Alameda took its name from the álamos (poplars) planted over its rectangular…
- LLa Ciudadela
The formidable compound now known as ‘The Citadel’ started off as a tobacco factory in the late 18th century, though it’s best known as the scene of the…
- MMuseo Franz Mayer
This museum is the fruit of the efforts of German-born Franz Mayer. Prospering as a financier in his adopted Mexico, Mayer amassed the collection of…
- MMuseo Memoria y Tolerancia
A mazelike, unique museum of 55 halls dedicated to preserving the memory of genocide victims. The multimedia exhibit chronicles crimes committed against…
Palacio de Bellas Artes
Museo Mural Diego Rivera
Museo de Arte Popular
Monumento a la Revolución
Monumento a la Revolución Paseo Linternilla
Alameda Central
La Ciudadela
Museo Franz Mayer
Museo Memoria y Tolerancia
