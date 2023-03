Just south of Avenida Javier Mina and the Mercado San Juan de Dios, this is the very birthplace of mariachi music. By day it’s just a narrow walking street, flanked by charming old buildings and dotted with a few plastic tables and chairs, with the odd mariachi musician in full regalia chatting on a cell phone and/or awaiting gainful employment. At night it can get lively, when patrons swill beer and listen to bands play requests (from M$100 per song).