Free Spanish- and English-language tours are available at the high-end 100% agave distillery Tres Mujeres, where some 40 different tequilas are produced, but it's best to call ahead. Tours usually include a short trek into the agave field to see piña (the plant's heart) harvested and a visit to the deliciously cool cava (cellar), where 6000 bottles are stored, and its adjoining chapel.