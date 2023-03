Two kilometers south of Tequila sits the beautiful Hacienda La Cofradia estate where the 100% blue agave Casa Noble tequila brand is distilled. The elegant ‘factory’ is set amid mango trees and uses French oak barrels to age its spirits. Aside from factory tours, La Cofradia hosts the Museo de Sitio del Tequila and the atmospherically cavernous La Taberna del Cofrade restaurant.