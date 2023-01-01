Just opposite Tequila's main plaza and immediately recognisable by the enormous statue of a crow (cuervo in Spanish), Mundo Cuervo, which is owned by the José Cuervo distillery, is a veritable tequila theme park and the biggest game in town. Hourly tours of La Rojeña distillery, the oldest in the Americas, can include tastings. The hour-long tour is a bit rushed so it's worth spending a little more on one of the longer tours that takes in the agave fields (M$925).