The Casa Sauza estate invokes Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic fairy tale The Secret Garden. The colonial-style grounds are adorned with Italianate fountains, tumbling plants and even a chapel. Indeed, ‘tequila factory’ are the last words that spring to mind as you recline in the sun-streaked bar. Nonetheless, tequila has been made here since the 1800s and still is (if you listen hard enough, you’ll hear the hum of the distillery machinery). Basic tours of Casa Sauza’s Perseverancia Distillery last one hour.