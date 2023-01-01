If you have time for only one distillery tour while in Tequila country, make it this one. Here you'll see the entire process, from piña harvesting to bottling and labeling, up close, and mostly done in the traditional manner. Some of the items used, including brick ovens, tahona (stone mill) and charcoal firing pits, are positive heirlooms and the product – be it blanco (white), reposado (rested) or añejo (aged) – is delectable. Be sure to call in advance, tours are offered by reservation only.