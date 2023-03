Construction of this neoclassical theater, which is home to the Guadalajara Philharmonic, was begun in 1855 and completed four decades later. Above the Corinthian columns is a pediment with a mosaic depicting Apollo and the Nine Muses.

The five-floor interior is swathed in red velvet and gold and crowned by a mural by Gerardo Suárez and Carlos Villaseñor based on the fourth canto of Dante’s Divine Comedy.