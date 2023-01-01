Plaza de la Liberación

This huge plaza due east of the cathedral was a 1980s urban planner’s dream project – two whole blocks of colonial buildings to be knocked down and replaced with a concrete slab. Today, it's a popular meeting spot lined with leafy trees, benches, shoe shining booths and the iconic 'Guadalajara' sign.

On the north side of the plaza, is the Palacio Legislativo. Distinguished by thick stone columns in its interior courtyard, this is where the state congress meets. Just east, across Calle Belén, is the Palacio de Justicia. It was built in 1588 and began life as Guadalajara’s first nunnery. Duck inside to the interior stairwell and check out the 1965 mural by Guillermo Chávez depicting legendary Mexican lawmakers, including Benito Juárez.