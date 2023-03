Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Siqueiros painted murals here in the 1920s. Most of the work on the main patio is by Orozco; look for the portrait of Hernán Cortés and his lover La Malinche underneath the staircase. The amphitheater, off the lobby, holds Rivera’s first mural, La Creación, undertaken on his return from Europe in 1923. Built in the 16th century, the former Jesuit college today hosts outstanding temporary art exhibitions.