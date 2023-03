This museum showcases the works of artist Cuevas, a leader of the 1950s Ruptura movement, which broke with the politicized art of the post-revolutionary regime. Cuevas’ La Giganta, an 8m-tall bronze female figure with some male features, dominates the central patio. There are also hundreds of pieces by other Latin American artists such as Guatemalan geometric artist Carlos Mérida and Uruguayan painter Ignacio Iturria.