Templo de la Santísima Trinidad

Centro Histórico

The profusion of ornamental sculpture on the baroque facade, including ghostly busts of the 12 apostles and a representation of Christ with his head in God’s lap, is the main reason to visit the Church of the Holy Sacrament, five blocks east of the Zócalo as you walk along Calle Moneda. Most of the carving was done by Lorenzo Rodríguez between 1755 and 1783.

