Coyoacán & San Ángel

Explore Coyoacán & San Ángel

  • Museo Frida Kahlo

    Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…

  • Museo Casa de León Trotsky

    The Trotsky home, now a museum, remains much as it was on the day when one of Stalin's agents, a Catalan named Ramón Mercader, caught up with the…

  • P

    Plaza Hidalgo & Jardín Centenario

    The focus of Coyoacán life is its central plaza – actually two adjacent plazas: the Jardín Centenario, with the village’s iconic coyotes frolicking in its…

  • P

    Plaza San Jacinto

    Every Saturday the Bazaar Sábado brings masses of color and crowds of people to this San Ángel square, 500m west of Avenida Insurgentes. Museo Casa del…

  • M

    Museo de El Carmen

    A storehouse of magnificent sacred art in a former school run by the Carmelite order. The collection includes oils by Mexican master Cristóbal de…

  • M

    Museo de Arte Carrillo Gil

    One of the city’s first contemporary-art spaces, this San Ángel museum was founded by Yucatecan businessman Álvaro Carrillo Gil to store a large…

  • C

    Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles

    The Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles is a colonial-era estate hosting art and book presentations. Take a wander around the grounds, where yuccas and…

  • M

    Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares

    The Museo Nacional de Cul­turas Populares stages innovative exhibitions on folk traditions, indigenous crafts and celebrations in its various courtyards…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Coyoacán & San Ángel.

  • See

    Museo Frida Kahlo

    Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…

  • See

    Museo Casa de León Trotsky

    The Trotsky home, now a museum, remains much as it was on the day when one of Stalin's agents, a Catalan named Ramón Mercader, caught up with the…

  • See

    Plaza Hidalgo & Jardín Centenario

    The focus of Coyoacán life is its central plaza – actually two adjacent plazas: the Jardín Centenario, with the village’s iconic coyotes frolicking in its…

  • See

    Plaza San Jacinto

    Every Saturday the Bazaar Sábado brings masses of color and crowds of people to this San Ángel square, 500m west of Avenida Insurgentes. Museo Casa del…

  • See

    Museo de El Carmen

    A storehouse of magnificent sacred art in a former school run by the Carmelite order. The collection includes oils by Mexican master Cristóbal de…

  • See

    Museo de Arte Carrillo Gil

    One of the city’s first contemporary-art spaces, this San Ángel museum was founded by Yucatecan businessman Álvaro Carrillo Gil to store a large…

  • See

    Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles

    The Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles is a colonial-era estate hosting art and book presentations. Take a wander around the grounds, where yuccas and…

  • See

    Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares

    The Museo Nacional de Cul­turas Populares stages innovative exhibitions on folk traditions, indigenous crafts and celebrations in its various courtyards…