Old Monastery in Desierto de los Leones and Malinalco Magic Town Private tour

After pick you up, we will go to a very important forest and national park The “Desierto de los Leones” (Lions Desert). The forest has many kind of trees like oyamel, ash, oak, among others. There are over one hundred species of mushrooms. About its fauna, there are more than a hundred birds, 30 mammals, 7 species of amphibians and 9 of reptiles. Some of the most important species are tlacuaches, rabbits, raccoons, coyotes, gray foxes, whitetail deer, hawks, carpenter birds, bats, etc. In the park there is also an ex-convent, called by the same name, originated by the order of the Discalced Carmelites, in the seventeenth century, since they needed to create a convent that would serve as a Christian retreat and meditation, away from the noise of the city. The monastery was a huge complex formed by the main cloister, cells, library, kitchen, lodges, laundry, vegetable garden with chapels and stables.Afterwards, we will drive to Malinalco. We will visit the archaeological zone of Malinalco that is locally known as El Cerro de los Ídolos (Idol´s Hill) Malinalco means place where Malinalxochitl is adored, she was the mexica goddess responsible for the sorcery, riddles and other dark arts, she also was sister of the god Huitzilopochtli. Malinalco is the only monument of monolithic construction carved in stone with tools also made of stone, and was dedicated to the education and training of the warriors of the region. You will have free time to walk arround the magic town and enjoy a delicious meal.