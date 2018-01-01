Welcome to Malinalco
There are a clutch of 'hippie' stores, a handful of international restaurants and a surprising number of boutique hotels. The town is far from fully developed, though, and it’s almost unnervingly quiet midweek, when it can still be a challenge to find a decent place to eat outside of the zócalo.
The village itself has a charming colonial core set around a well-preserved convent and two central plazas, which sit side by side.
We will pick you up at the door of your hotel at 8:00 am to leave for Malinalco. We will begin with the guided tour of the Archaeological Zone known as the hill of the Idols, where the guide will explain interpretively about this place. Later we will visit the center of the town, visiting the Agustino Convent, where through the traces drawn on the walls you can learn about the flora of the region. We will walk to the cave paintings and petroglyphs. We will enjoy a delicious meal before our visit to the Living Museum of Bugs, you will be surprised by the local fauna that you can also touch! Like Praying mantis, tarantulas and scorpions. Do you dare? You can choose the adventure option, with a rappel at 35 meters high or rappel in cascade at 70 meters high. You'll love it! Our return to Mexico City will be at approximately 6:30 p.m.
After pick you up, we will go to a very important forest and national park The “Desierto de los Leones” (Lions Desert). The forest has many kind of trees like oyamel, ash, oak, among others. There are over one hundred species of mushrooms. About its fauna, there are more than a hundred birds, 30 mammals, 7 species of amphibians and 9 of reptiles. Some of the most important species are tlacuaches, rabbits, raccoons, coyotes, gray foxes, whitetail deer, hawks, carpenter birds, bats, etc. In the park there is also an ex-convent, called by the same name, originated by the order of the Discalced Carmelites, in the seventeenth century, since they needed to create a convent that would serve as a Christian retreat and meditation, away from the noise of the city. The monastery was a huge complex formed by the main cloister, cells, library, kitchen, lodges, laundry, vegetable garden with chapels and stables.Afterwards, we will drive to Malinalco. We will visit the archaeological zone of Malinalco that is locally known as El Cerro de los Ídolos (Idol´s Hill) Malinalco means place where Malinalxochitl is adored, she was the mexica goddess responsible for the sorcery, riddles and other dark arts, she also was sister of the god Huitzilopochtli. Malinalco is the only monument of monolithic construction carved in stone with tools also made of stone, and was dedicated to the education and training of the warriors of the region. You will have free time to walk arround the magic town and enjoy a delicious meal.