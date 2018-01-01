Welcome to Tehuantepec
Tehuantepec, 245km from Oaxaca city, is a friendly but hot and sweaty town, and most travelers blow through here on their way to somewhere else. June and August are the main months for partying in the fiestas of Tehuantepec's 15 barrios (neighborhoods), each of which has its own colonial church, many of which are prettily painted and floodlit after dark.
Top experiences in Tehuantepec
