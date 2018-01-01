Welcome to Los Mochis

There is nothing much to detain you in Los Mochis, a giant urban sprawl mainly notable for being the first or last stop on El Chepe (Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico), and within an easy hop of ferries that link the mainland to Baja California. The climate here is perpetually humid and there are no real sights worth stopping for. However, if you're venturing to Baja by boat or to the Copper Canyon by train, you may well find yourself staying overnight, and in that case you'll actually find decent eating and sleeping options available, including what is said to be northern Mexico's best seafood.