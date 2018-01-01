Welcome to Aguascalientes

This prosperous industrial city is home to more than half the state's population. Despite its messy outskirts, which are defined by ring roads and the kind of urban sprawl you'll find on the outskirts of almost all cities in Mexico, at its heart are a fine plaza and several blocks of handsome colonial buildings. Museums are its strong point: the Museo Nacional de la Muerte justifies a visit in itself, as do those devoted to José Guadalupe Posada and Saturnino Herrán. If you're passing through the state, its pleasant capital is worth stopping in for lunch or even overnight if you're not in a hurry.