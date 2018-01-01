Welcome to Tula
The most attractive areas are the zócalo and Calle Quetzalcóatl, the pedestrianized street running north of the zócalo to a footbridge over the Tula river.
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in Mexico City in the morning. Board your private vehicle and head to visit the archaeological site of Tula. Here, you can see the Atlantes, which are something like 5-meter statues of warriors and related to Atlantis. This is a Ceremonial Center from the 8th century. Before the Mexicas, people from Tula were considered the best architects of ancient times. Unfortunately they disappeared because of invasions of cultures from the north of the country.Learn from your knowledgeable guide how Tulenses were the ones innovating in different techniques of construction. Admire their use of sidewalks and decoration with stucco as you visit the site. Your tour then continues with a visit to the convent of the Jesuits order: Tepotzotlán. This is the best example of the conquest of Mexico. See the chapel of San Francisco Javier which is a very impressive construction as it is part of the samples of Mexican Barroque Style. The entire church is covered with gold leaves and you'll even visit the room of the nuns which includes samples of their clothing.After taking in some great history of Mexico, you'll drive back to Mexico City and be dropped-off back at your hotel.
Your tour starts with the pick up at the hotel in the morning in Mexico City. Climb aboard your private vehicle and head to visit the archaeological site of Tula. Here, you can see the Atlantes, statues of about 5 meters of warriors related to Atlantis. It is a ceremonial center of the eighth century. Before the Mexicas, the inhabitants of Tula were considered the best architects of antiquity. Unfortunately they disappeared due to the invasions of cultures of the north of the country. Learn from the hand of your expert guide how the Tulenses were the ones who innovated with different construction techniques. You can admire its use of sidewalks and stucco decoration while visiting the site. Continue the drive by car to the archaeological zone of Teotihuacan, where you will have a visit in depth. See the main points of interest such as the Pyramid of the Moon, the palace, Pyramid of the Sun (you can climb), Avenida de los Muertos .. After the visit, go to a local restaurant and enjoy a delicious lunch of dishes Typical Mexican. Your tour ends with the fall back to your hotel in Mexico City.