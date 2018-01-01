Private Tour: Tula and Tepotzotlan Day Trip from M

Your tour begins with hotel pickup in Mexico City in the morning. Board your private vehicle and head to visit the archaeological site of Tula. Here, you can see the Atlantes, which are something like 5-meter statues of warriors and related to Atlantis. This is a Ceremonial Center from the 8th century. Before the Mexicas, people from Tula were considered the best architects of ancient times. Unfortunately they disappeared because of invasions of cultures from the north of the country.Learn from your knowledgeable guide how Tulenses were the ones innovating in different techniques of construction. Admire their use of sidewalks and decoration with stucco as you visit the site. Your tour then continues with a visit to the convent of the Jesuits order: Tepotzotlán. This is the best example of the conquest of Mexico. See the chapel of San Francisco Javier which is a very impressive construction as it is part of the samples of Mexican Barroque Style. The entire church is covered with gold leaves and you'll even visit the room of the nuns which includes samples of their clothing.After taking in some great history of Mexico, you'll drive back to Mexico City and be dropped-off back at your hotel.