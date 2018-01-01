Welcome to Mineral del Chico
The charming old mining village Mineral del Chico is among the newest pueblos mágicos and outshines the much-larger Pachuca. You can take an easy and very lovely day trip or weekend retreat from Pachuca to this 'little' town or the nearly 3000-hectare Parque Nacional El Chico, which was established as a reserve in 1898.
The views are wonderful, the air is fresh and the mountains have some great hiking among spectacular rock formations and beautiful waterfalls. Most Mexicans who visit on the weekend hardly leave El Chico's cute main street (virtually the whole town) – not surprising when the locals are this friendly, proving their motto 'pueblo chico, gente grande' (small town, great people).
Top experiences in Mineral del Chico
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.