The unassuming capital of Hidalgo state is scattered over steep, wide hills and crowned with a massive Mexican flag and towering statue of Christ. Both the charming, brightly painted town center and the colorful jigsaw mural of homes in Palmitas are visible for kilometers around, although far-from-lovely urban sprawl has developed beyond the candy-box houses of the old town.
Even so, Pachuca is an underappreciated provincial capital, an excellent staging post for trips north and east into the dramatic Sierra Madre Oriental, or just to the nearby Mineral del Chico, and an appealing place to spend a couple of days away from the tourist bustle.
