Futura CDMX

The star attraction at this interactive center is a 234-sq-meter scale model of Mexico City, with a projection mapping presentation in Spanish (or English upon request) that shows the capital's growth explosion since pre-Hispanic times. Some of the exhibits are unabashedly propagandist, but you can still learn much about the city and how it sizes up to others.
