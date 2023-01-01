Museo de la Ciudad de México

Formerly a palace of the Counts of Santiago de Calimaya, this 18th-century baroque edifice now houses a museum with extensive exhibits focusing on the city's history and culture. Past exhibits include the history of the water issues in CDMX and protest-placard graphic design. Upstairs is the former studio of Joaquín Clausell, considered Mexico’s foremost impressionist. The artist used the walls as a sketchbook during the three decades he worked here until his death in 1935.