Northern Mexico is the ultimate frontier land: vast cactus-strewn deserts, craggy mountains and breathtaking canyons define this most iconic of regions, which is familiar to almost anyone from its role in countless Wild West movies. If the landscape is diverse, then the people of the north are equally so: cowboys, revolutionaries and bandits have, over the centuries, left their mark on the region, while the varied and still deeply traditional indigenous peoples remain some of Mexico’s least Westernized.

Though the narco wars have impacted the north terribly in recent years, it remains a safe place to visit for anyone taking a few sensible precautions, and these days you’ll find you have it pretty much to yourself. The Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico (Copper Canyon Railway), Mexico’s only remaining long-distance passenger train ride, is the region’s most outstanding sight, but its colonial towns, superb beaches and diverse wildlife are other strong lures.