Also known as Bird Island, Isla San Jorge is one of the best boat excursions in northern Mexico. This rocky island 40km southeast of Peñasco is home to nesting seabirds and also a large community of sea lions (which are curious by nature and will swim alongside boats). Dolphins are often spotted en route, while whales (fin, gray, killer and pilot) are sometimes encountered between January and April. Full-day cruises are offered by Del Mar Charters.