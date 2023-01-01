CEDO is a wonderful place to learn about Rocky Point’s fascinating desert-meets-sea ecosystem. Dedicated to the conservation of the upper Gulf of California and surrounding Desierto Sonorense, CEDO has a visitor center where it hosts free natural-history talks in English at 2pm Tuesdays and 4pm Saturdays. CEDO also runs a fascinating program of nature tours, some in collaboration with local cooperatives.

Tours include tidepool walks (US$30), kayaking on Morúa estuary (US$75), snorkeling trips to Isla San Jorge (US$150) and excursions to El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve with an English-speaking naturalist (US$80).