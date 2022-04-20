The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

The highland scenery of this region is nothing short of spectacular. Northern Mexico does not lack for amazing attractions, but none compares to the Copper Canyon for sheer wow-factor, with its astonishing cliff-top vistas, towering pine-clad mountains and the fascinating culture of the native Tarahumara people.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Valley of the Monks.

    Valle de los Monjes

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    Around 7km east of San Ignacio's town center, through verdant farmland, is the Valle de los Monjes. A spectacular outcrop of vertical red rock formations…

  • Bosque Secreto

    Bosque Secreto

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    Five hundred years ago, over 550,000 sq km of dry tropical forest stretched down the coast from northern Mexico to Panama. Today only 2% of virgin forest…

  • Lake Arareco near Creel, Norhtern Mexico, in the Copper Canyon area.

    Lago Arareko

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    Meaning 'Horseshoe' in Rarámuri, the peaceful waters of this U-shaped lake reflect the surrounding pines and rock formations. Paddleboats can be rented…

  • Cascada de Basaseachi in Mexico.

    Cascada de Basaseachi

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    Few natural sites in Mexico boast the exquisitely pristine beauty of the country’s highest full-time waterfall, Cascada de Basaseachi, where a plume of…

  • Museo Loyola

    Museo Loyola

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    Sitting alongside the Cusárare Mission church, this museum holds an exceptional collection of colonial religious paintings.

  • Mirador La Bufa

    Mirador La Bufa

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    Along the scenic drive to Batopilas, about 100km south of Creel, is one of the region's most spectacular views: La Bufa canyon. Dropping 1800m, it's deep…

  • Misión Cusárare

    Misión Cusárare

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    This mission was built by Jesuits in 1741 as a religious meeting place as well as a school to teach the locals Spanish and different trades. In 1826…

  • Hacienda San Miguel

    Hacienda San Miguel

    The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

    Once the home and offices of Alexander Shepherd, an American politician who made a fortune in silver mining, the Hacienda San Miguel was built on a very…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

Filter by interest:

Camping

This couple rescued their adorable dog while out chasing their vanlife dreams

Jan 24, 2020 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.