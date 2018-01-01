Welcome to Cuauhtémoc

The small city of Cuauhtémoc, 103km west of Chihuahua, is chief center for Mexico’s Mennonites. Often blonde-haired and blue-eyed, with men wearing baggy overalls and women wearing long dark dresses and headscarves, Mennonites speak in a dialect of Low German and trace their origins to Dutchman Menno Simons who founded the sect in the 16th century. Mennonite beliefs (including an extreme pacifism and a refusal to swear oaths of loyalty other than to God) put them at odds with many governments, and thus communities have from time to time moved en masse from one country to another. In the 1920s around 7000 Mennonites left Canada for northern Mexico and the largest numbers of Mexican Mennonites are today living around Cuauhtémoc. Most travelers stop here for just a few hours, to visit the Museo Menonita and to buy cheese and other locally made goods.