El Hechizo Tour from Chihuahua
Choose between a morning tour with a pickup time of 9:30am or an afternoon tour with pickup at 3pm. You will be transported to the nearby Tarahumara community of San Ignacio de Arareco. On your 3-hour tour, you will explore 3 valleys and Lake Arareco. Your knowledgeable, local guide will teach you about the culture, history, and daily life of the Tarahumara Tribe.
Como Piedra: Hiking Tour Around a Tarahumara Villa
Meet in front of Cafe La Troje de Adobe on Calle Francisco Villa 13 at least 5 minutes prior to the tour start time. You will travel approximately 1 hour from Creel to a Tarahumara village by vehicle. Once we arrive to the Tarahumara Village we will begin a guided hiking tour with a Guide around the village that promises endless views of the Copper Canyon. Not only will you walk the same paths of the stewards of this landscape, you will learn, through the eyes and voice of your tour guide about the Raramuri native people's culture, the challenges they face, their connection to nature, and beliefs in the spirit that lives in the very mountains, lakes and valleys you will see on your tour. After a 6-hour tour you will return you to the start point in Creel. Your tour guide, will share with you about the culture, history, and the unique situation this community is in regarding their land and existence on their ancestral homeland.This tour promises you leave the Copper Canyon with a heart full of a new appreciation for a culture and people you may have never imagined exists.
San Ignacio de Arareko and Tarahumara Private Tour
On this private half-day tour your guide will pick you up from your Creel hotel or a central meeting point in downtown and take you to see some of the most interesting places around Creel and the Tarahumara town of San Ignacio de Arareko. During your tour, you will see the interesting rock formations of Valley of the Mushrooms, Frogs and Monks. You will admire amazing landscapes and views of green forests and the Sierra Madre Occidental. You'll also visit the San Ignacio Mission which sits in the middle of the town and the Arareko lake.As you tour the area, your guide will provide insight into the Tarahumara culture and traditions, along with the geography and natural history of the region. Keep your camera handy for endless photo ops of the breathtaking landscape. Your last stop is Cueva de Sebastian and you can choose the return time as this is a private tour and you will have time to explore the town on your own before heading back.