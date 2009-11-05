Como Piedra: Hiking Tour Around a Tarahumara Villa

Meet in front of Cafe La Troje de Adobe on Calle Francisco Villa 13 at least 5 minutes prior to the tour start time. You will travel approximately 1 hour from Creel to a Tarahumara village by vehicle. Once we arrive to the Tarahumara Village we will begin a guided hiking tour with a Guide around the village that promises endless views of the Copper Canyon. Not only will you walk the same paths of the stewards of this landscape, you will learn, through the eyes and voice of your tour guide about the Raramuri native people's culture, the challenges they face, their connection to nature, and beliefs in the spirit that lives in the very mountains, lakes and valleys you will see on your tour. After a 6-hour tour you will return you to the start point in Creel. Your tour guide, will share with you about the culture, history, and the unique situation this community is in regarding their land and existence on their ancestral homeland.This tour promises you leave the Copper Canyon with a heart full of a new appreciation for a culture and people you may have never imagined exists.