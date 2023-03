A short taxi ride from Dataran Putra is this serene, contemplative space with peaceful nature trails, aquatic animals and 100 species of waterbird (climb the 18m lookout tower for the best views).

Canoes, kayaks and bikes can be rented at the boathouse (from 9am to 7pm), which is about 1km from the Nature Interpretative Centre (open 9am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday) by road or walkway.