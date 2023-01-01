Putra Mosque

An apparition in rosy-pink granite, Masjid Putra has a captivating delicacy of design. Capped by an ornate pink-and-white dome and starring a 116m minaret, the mosque is a marriage between graceful Middle Eastern and traditional Malay styles. It was the first of Putrajaya's buildings to be completed (1999) and can hold 15,000 worshippers.

Non-Muslim visitors are welcome outside of prayer times. Even modestly dressed visitors, particularly women, may be required to wear one of the mosque's fetching maroon robes.