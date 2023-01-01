One of the most striking sights in Putrajaya is metal-domed Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque glinting in the sun. It's Putrajaya's second-most important mosque after Putra Mosque, though it's double the size.

Modestly dressed visitors are allowed inside during daylight hours – note the Quranic inscriptions at the entrance and the 13m glass mihrab (indicating the direction of Mecca).

The mosque is the site of a large and colourful Ramadan bazaar every year where you can sample speciality foods in a sprawling collection of white tents.