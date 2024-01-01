Kompleks Perdadanan Putrajaya

Malaysia

LoginSave

The front of this corporate building has an unusual arch gateway composed of a lattice of steel blades. Through the arch sight lines you can see the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque across what is known as the Kiblat Walk, a plaza atop a skyway to the mosque.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Medan Tuanku Station, Menara KL Tower.

    Menara KL

    16.16 MILES

    Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…

  • [UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Masjid Jamek is the oldest mosque in Kuala Lumpur. It is located at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak river. It was built in 1907 and officially open by the then Sultan Selangor in 1909.

    Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad

    15.85 MILES

    This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…

  • Thean Hou Temple

    Thean Hou Temple

    13.99 MILES

    Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…

  • Detail of ceiling in Islamic Arts Museum.

    Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia

    15.34 MILES

    Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of…

  • Batu Caves

    Batu Caves

    21.96 MILES

    Just 13km north of Kuala Lumpur rise the iconic Batu Caves, a Malaysian national treasure, Hindu pilgrimage site and wildlife-conservation zone. Behind a…

  • Ramayana Cave

    Ramayana Cave

    22.01 MILES

    No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…

  • Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    15.63 MILES

    Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…

View more attractions

Nearby Malaysia attractions

1. Istana Kehakiman

0.11 MILES

One of the most impressive photo ops in Putrajaya is the five-storey Palace of Justice. Its central domes and tall archways represent a union of styles,…

2. Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque

0.24 MILES

One of the most striking sights in Putrajaya is metal-domed Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque glinting in the sun. It's Putrajaya's second-most important…

4. China-Malaysia Friendship Garden

0.62 MILES

It's worth dropping by this peaceful Chinese-style garden, located next to the Seri Saujana Bridge. The design of the garden incorporates elements of…

5. Seri Wawasan Bridge

0.65 MILES

A vast arc of polished steel, this futuristic cable-stayed bridge joins Presint 2 and 8. It offers a marvellous vantage point towards Putra Mosque.

6. Putra Bridge

1.05 MILES

The longest bridge in Putrajaya, at 435m, Putra Bridge's latticework and minaret-style pillars mimic the design of the Khaju Bridge in Esfahan, Iran.

7. Putra Mosque

1.24 MILES

An apparition in rosy-pink granite, Masjid Putra has a captivating delicacy of design. Capped by an ornate pink-and-white dome and starring a 116m minaret…

8. Putrajaya Convention Centre

1.72 MILES

Resembling a flattened alien spaceship, the brutalist-style Putrajaya Convention Centre squats at the southern end of Persiaran Perdana. You'll need…