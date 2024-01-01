Resembling a flattened alien spaceship, the brutalist-style Putrajaya Convention Centre squats at the southern end of Persiaran Perdana. You'll need private transport, but it's worth cruising past, not only for the UFO-like building but also for the expansive views over Putrajaya and Cyberjaya.
Nearby Malaysia attractions
1. China-Malaysia Friendship Garden
1.23 MILES
It's worth dropping by this peaceful Chinese-style garden, located next to the Seri Saujana Bridge. The design of the garden incorporates elements of…
2. Kompleks Perdadanan Putrajaya
1.72 MILES
The front of this corporate building has an unusual arch gateway composed of a lattice of steel blades. Through the arch sight lines you can see the…
3. Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque
1.73 MILES
One of the most striking sights in Putrajaya is metal-domed Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque glinting in the sun. It's Putrajaya's second-most important…
1.75 MILES
One of the most impressive photo ops in Putrajaya is the five-storey Palace of Justice. Its central domes and tall archways represent a union of styles,…
2.04 MILES
A metallic obelisk, 68m high, that glows by night.
2.34 MILES
A vast arc of polished steel, this futuristic cable-stayed bridge joins Presint 2 and 8. It offers a marvellous vantage point towards Putra Mosque.
2.77 MILES
The longest bridge in Putrajaya, at 435m, Putra Bridge's latticework and minaret-style pillars mimic the design of the Khaju Bridge in Esfahan, Iran.
2.96 MILES
An apparition in rosy-pink granite, Masjid Putra has a captivating delicacy of design. Capped by an ornate pink-and-white dome and starring a 116m minaret…