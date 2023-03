Laid out in 1977, this 93-hectare site is Malaysia's largest botanical garden. More than 700 types of plant flourish in the tropical gardens; there's also a visitor centre, a lakeside restaurant and a beautifully tiled Moroccan Pavilion (adult/child RM3/1). A tourist tram (RM4) trundles between the flower beds and trestles, and you can hire bicycles (RM4 per hour). You’ll need to take a taxi to get here.