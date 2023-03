Southeast Asia's largest Sikh temple is the spiritual home of KL’s Sikh community. There’s been a temple and school here since 1918, though the present building dates from the 1990s. It's possible to visit the upstairs durbar (prayer hall) if you're modesttly dressed and your head is covered (headwraps for men are provided at the entrance).

A free vegetarian lunch and dinner is served to all visitors in the downstairs canteen.