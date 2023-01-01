Bazaar Baru Chow Kit

This daily wet market, serving the working class of Chow Kit, packs a heady, chaotic atmosphere. It sprawls across several blocks including new sheds, old buildings and the surrounding alleyways, You'll find hangars loaded with fruit, veggies and freshly butchered meat, with vendors shouting their prices to drum up business.

Spilling out from the main fruit and veg market is a warren of stalls selling clothes, toys and other commodities. You can also sample hawker and kopitiam (coffee shop) food and drinks here.