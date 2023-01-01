Bazaar Baru Chow Kit

Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - SEPT 11: A shopper at a durian fruit stall on September 11, 2011 in Bazaar Baru Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Durian is revered in Southeast Asia as the King of Fruits.; Shutterstock ID 84916264; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

Shutterstock / Gwoeii

This daily wet market, serving the working class of Chow Kit, packs a heady, chaotic atmosphere. It sprawls across several blocks including new sheds, old buildings and the surrounding alleyways, You'll find hangars loaded with fruit, veggies and freshly butchered meat, with vendors shouting their prices to drum up business.

Spilling out from the main fruit and veg market is a warren of stalls selling clothes, toys and other commodities. You can also sample hawker and kopitiam (coffee shop) food and drinks here.

Suggest an Edit