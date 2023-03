A modern concrete and blue glass gateway marks the entry to this neighbourhood of traditional Malay wooden houses. Gazetted by the British in 1899, Kampung Baru's low-slung charms are best revealed by simply wandering its streets. Along the way, enjoy tasty home-cooked Malay food at unpretentious roadside cafes and stalls.

Note that the area is undergoing development with high rises and modern blocks sprouting up amid the low-rise, leafy plots.