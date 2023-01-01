Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru

Founded in the late 1880s, this is Kampung Baru's principal mosque; it has been expanded and now sports a handsome gateway decorated with eye-catching tiles in traditional Islamic patterns. Entry is permitted outside prayer times, as long as you are respectfully attired.

Stalls around the mosque sell religious paraphernalia, including white kopia and black songkok, the traditional head coverings for Malay Muslim men. Outside the mosque, look for the map that shows the seven smaller villages that make up Kampung Baru.